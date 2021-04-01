Politics Hanoi strengthens cooperation with Finnish, French localities Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has highlighted the sound relations between Hanoi and Finland over the past 48 years, saying that there are opportunities for both sides to promote their ties, especially thanks to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Politics NA selects new vice chairmen, discusses State Audit’s performance report Deputies of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on April 1 cast their secret votes to select three new NA Vice Chairpersons of the NA as part of their ongoing 11th session.

Politics Infographic Nguyen Duc Hai elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance-Budget Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.

Politics Infographic Nguyen Khac Dinh elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.