COVID-19 has been unprecedented all over the world. Every country and every government has suffered, as there was no experience in coping with such a crisis. It is extremely challenging and frustrating for governments but the Vietnamese Government’s successful response has been praised all around the world.

The ambassador said the government had to struggle very hard to find solutions for the health element first and foremost, with the country’s vaccine rollout being key.



The diplomat also complimented the country’s economic resilience despite the collapse of many businesses and supply chain disruptions globally, saying it was a surprise for him to witness Vietnam - Israel trade expand 36 percent in 2020 and some 15-20 percent in 2021.



Vietnam and Israel are scheduled to complete the signing of a free trade agreement this year, which is expected to provide strong momentum for the two economies to advance further.



"Vietnam is a hub of agriculture production, Israel is a major manufacturer of technology in various fields, including cybersecurity, education, telecommunications, and others. It was surprising to see bilateral trade between the two countries increase 36 percent in 2020 and 15-20 percent in 2021. The two countries have great potential," he said.



In regard to discussions between the two on a labour agreement to send Vietnamese to work in agriculture in Israel, which were launched last year, he said “the agreement has to be done very carefully to make sure the rights of workers are fully maintained in the best manner possible./.

VNA