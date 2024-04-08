Vietnam promoted as attractive destination at Canadian travel show
Tourists visit Mui Ne in Binh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)
Ottawa (VNA) – Vietnam was introduced as an ideal, safe and attractive destination for Canadian tourists at the 27th annual Travel and Vacation Show which was held at Shaw Centre in Ottawa on April 6 and 7.
The show saw the participation of more than 200 exhibitors around the world and nearly 20,000 visitors who came to seek information about destinations and vacations as summer, a vibrant travel season, is approaching. Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy and international diplomatic delegations in Ottawa also joined the event.
Featuring abundant information and beautiful images of the S-shaped country and its people, the Vietnamese booth attracted interest of visitors. Intriguing tourism products and destinations introduced at the expo helped event-goers to have a better understanding of the hospitality as well as culinary quintessence of Vietnamese people.
World-leading indie travel news source Travel Off Path has listed Vietnam as the safest country to visit in Asia for 2024.
The Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 for the Asia-Pacific region by DestinAsian magazine named Phu Quoc at the 6th place among the top 10 islands in the region.
The 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards – Best of the Best Destinations by TripAdvisor honoured Ha Long Bay (3rd place) and Sapa (5th) on its list of the top 25 destinations worldwide.
Meanwhile, the Yahoo! Finance website named Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue as one of the top 20 most underrated travel destinations throughout Asia.
Not only places, but some Vietnamese dishes have also been mentioned by the international media. Among them, Banh Mi (bread) ranked first in the Top 100 sandwiches in the world announced by the culinary website TasteAtlas last month.
Vietnam's tourism industry has set a target to welcome 17-18 million foreign visitors in 2024, approaching the pre-pandemic record in 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic had yet to disrupt global travel.
In 2023, the figure hit 12.6 million, surpassing the initial target by 57% and achieving the adjusted goal of 12-13 million. The number of domestic travellers, meanwhile, stood at 108 million, up 6% compared to the set target. Tourism activities generated about 678 trillion VND (27.85 billion USD) in revenue, 4.3% higher than the yearly plan./.
