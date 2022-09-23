Politics Vietnam seeks Cuban experience in religious affairs Vietnam wishes to learn from Cuba’s experience in managing relations with the Catholic Church and the Vatican and expanding bilateral cooperation and information exchange in religious affairs, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Chien Thang has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

ASEAN Vietnam attends symposium on ASEAN identity, ASEAN-RoK cooperation Director of the Ministry of Information and Communications’ International Cooperation Department, Trieu Minh Long attended a Symposium on “ASEAN Identity and Strengthening ASEAN-RoK Cooperation: Now and Beyond” on September 22.