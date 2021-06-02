Politics EU Ambassador willing to help Vietnam access COVID-19 vaccine sources Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam, told President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 1 that he is willing to support Vietnam in accessing COVID-19 vaccine sources and vaccine technology transfer from Europe.

Politics Defence Minister hosts Indian, Korean ambassadors Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang hosted separate receptions for Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma and Ambassador Park Noh-wan of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Hanoi on June 1.

Politics Vietnam attends meeting of APF Parliamentary Affairs Committee The National Assembly of Vietnam shared its experience in responding to negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining its operation during the Meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF)’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee on May 31.

Politics Remarks by PM Pham Minh Chinh at 2021 P4G Seoul Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and addressed the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit on May 31 evening. The following is the full text of his remarks.