Vietnam promotes right to immunisation
Vietnam’s permanent delegation in Geneva on September 20 organised an international seminar on promoting the right to immunisation, and delivered a joint statement co-sponsored by many countries on this topic within the framework of the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
A boy gets vaccinated (Photo: VNA)Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam’s permanent delegation in Geneva on September 20 organised an international seminar on promoting the right to immunisation, and delivered a joint statement co-sponsored by many countries on this topic within the framework of the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
Vietnam, Brazil and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) jointly organised the seminar with the participation of representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, highlighted Vietnam's policies and achievements in ensuring the right to vaccination, making an important contribution to promoting people's health and socio-economic development.
In addition to the efforts of the government and people, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai affirmed the importance of support and cooperation of the international community to help Vietnam gain achievements in expanded immunisation, especially the assistance of WHO, GAVI, COVAX - the equitable vaccine distribution programme initiated by WHO for poor countries - and other international partners.
Notably, Vietnam has achieved a COVID-19 vaccination rate of nearly 100%, one of the highest in the world, contributing to effectively controlling the pandemic, protecting people’s lives and maintaining economic growth during the pandemic and boosting post-pandemic recovery, Mai shared.
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai (second from right) speaking at international seminar on promoting the right to immunisation (Photo: VNA)Representatives from Brazil, GAVI and WHO also stressed the importance of vaccination, and vaccines in reducing health inequalities, improving educational outcomes and the enjoyment of other human rights.
In a general debate on human rights at the UNHRC’s 54th session, the Vietnamese diplomat delivered a joint statement on immunisation, which was co-sponsored by nearly 60 countries from all continents.
The statement emphasised that immunisation is a crucial part of the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, and highlighted the importance of vaccines, vaccine multilateralism and multilateral efforts, the role of the UNHRC to strengthening international solidarity and cooperation to ensure ensure equitable, affordable, timely, and universal vaccine development, manufacturing, procurement, distribution, and vaccination for both routine programmes and health emergencies.
The statement also called on countries and stakeholders to enhance solidarity and collaboration to promote the implementation of the WHO Immunization Agenda 2030, ensuring that everyone, everywhere, at every age fully benefits from vaccines to enjoy the right to the highest attainable standard of health, with priority given to demographic groups most vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases./.