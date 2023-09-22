Politics India considers Vietnam important partner in Indo-Pacific Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh affirmed that Vietnam is a pillar in India's Act East policy and an important partner of the South Asian country in the Indo-Pacific during a ceremony to celebrate the 78th National Day of Vietnam in New Delhi on September 20.

Politics Vietnam, Tonga establish diplomatic ties Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Tongan counterpart Fekitamoeloa Utoikamanu witnessed the signing of the Joint Communiqué on the establishment of Vietnam-Tonga diplomatic ties by the two ambassadors - heads of the missions of the two countries to the United Nations, in New York on September 21 (local time).

Politics Ceremony marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations A ceremony, co-organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association (VJFA) and the Foreign Ministry, took place in Hanoi on September 21 evening to celebrate five decades of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (September 21, 1973 - 2023).

Politics PM hosts US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, on the occasion of his visit to the US to attend the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.