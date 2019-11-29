Vietnam promotes solidarity with Palestine
A culture exchange was held in Hanoi on November 29 to celebrate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama speaks at the event (Source: http://hanoimoi.com.vn/)
The event was jointly organized by the Palestinian Embassy in Vietnam, the the Vietnamese Committee for Solidarity with the Palestinian People (VCSPP), and the Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam-Palestine Friendship Association (VPFA).
At the event, VCSPP President Ho Anh Dung read the congratulatory message of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, which reaffirmed Vietnam's steadfast stance of supporting the just cause of the Palestinian people in the struggle for their basic national rights.
Meanwhile, Kalmal Malhotra, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, read the message of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama expressed his deep gratitude to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their consistent support for the Palestinian people’s struggle.
Vietnam’s successes and achievements in recent years have not only brought many valuable lessons but also created a great inspiration and encouragement for the Palestinian people to continue their long-term and hard struggle, towards independence and freedom for the nation, the diplomat stressed.
On the occasion, a photo exhibition was arranged in the framework of the event, featuring images of a strong and staunch Palestine state, and gentle and hospitable Palestinian people./.