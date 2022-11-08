Vietnam promotes tourism at World Travel Market London
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s tourism has been promoted at the global travel and tourism event – World Travel Market (WTM), which is taking place in London from November 7-9.
The Vietnamese pavilion covers 250 sq.m, with the participation of localities and 23 leading travel firms and groups that are spreading the message “Live fully in Vietnam.”
Previously, Vietnam had joined the exhibition for more than 10 consecutive years, except for 2020 and 2021 when the COVID-19 was ravaging, and gained successes in promoting its land, people of culture in the UK and Europe in general.
The event has offered an opportunity for Vietnamese travel firms to explore the market and expand their business.
Within the framework of the exhibition, the Vietnamese delegation holds a press conference on Vietnam’s tourism and meetings with international partners and businesses.
WTM London has grown beyond belief in the past four decades. Up to 40 countries, 221 exhibitors and 9,000 trade visitors took part in the first ever WTM at London Olympia in 1980. Two moves (Earls Court in 1992 and ExCeL in 2002) and 40 years later, now WTM London facilitates 2.8 billion EUR (3.22 billion USD) in industry deals and has around 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and regions and more than 51,000 participants.
Vietnam welcomed over 2.35 million international visitors in the first 10 months of this year, 18.8 times higher than the figure in the same period last year, but still down 83.7% compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019.
The General Statistics Office (GSO) unveiled that the number of foreign visitors in October increased 12.1% from the previous month.
Of the 2.35 million visitors, up to 88.8% travelled by air, 24.9 times higher than the number recorded in the same period last year, the office said.
The tourism sector is working hard to lure more foreign holidaymakers during the peak period until April 2023./