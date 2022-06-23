Vietnam promotes trade, investment in two Swiss economic hubs
The Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland has promoted trade and investment in the cities of Zurich and Lugano in two separate events held earlier this month with the help of local authorities and corporations Fidinam Group and Bellecapital Group which are doing business in Vietnam.
Ambassador of Vietnam to Switzerland Phung The Long (third from left) in his tour to the cities of Zurich and Lugano to promote trade and investment between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)Geneva (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland has promoted trade and investment in the cities of Zurich and Lugano in two separate events held earlier this month with the help of local authorities and corporations Fidinam Group and Bellecapital Group which are doing business in Vietnam.
Talking to participating Swiss enterprises, Ambassador Phung The Long highlighted milestones in the two countries’ relations in all areas, saying last year marked the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the 30th year of development cooperation.
He also highly spoke of the progress seen in the bilateral trade and investment relations, with Switzerland now being Vietnam’s sixth largest investor from Europe and the 20th globally.
The diplomat updated the Swiss firms on major policies of the Vietnamese Government to accelerate international economic integration and prioritise investment in the fields of high tech, information technology, supporting industries, smart agriculture, environment protection and renewable energy.
He called on Swiss companies to continue investing in Vietnam and pledged that the Vietnamese Embassy will support them to organise market research trips to Vietnam and resolve challenges when doing business in the country.
Vietnam is currently Switzerland’s fourth largest trade partner among the ASEAN nations.
Leaders of Bellecapital and Sonova Holding AG shared their success stories as investors in Vietnam while representatives from Fidinam talked about Vietnam’s investment attraction policies and its experience regarding how to establish a business, branch and representative office in Vietnam.
Ambassador Long also met Mayor of Lugano Michele Foletti who expressed his intention to tighten cooperation with the Embassy to step up friendship and partnership between the Swiss city and several Vietnamese localities and provide help for Lugano firms operating in Vietnam.
Both Zurich and Lugano are major economic hubs of Switzerland. Zurich is Switzerland’s largest city where most of its key industries are based while Lugano is the country’s third largest financial hub./.