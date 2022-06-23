Business Vietnam, Thailand strengthen business connectivity Vietnam welcomes Thai enterprises and creates optimal conditions for them to invest in the areas of Thailand’s strengths and Vietnam’s potential, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan affirmed on June 23.

Business RCEP commitments help establish large e-commerce space in Asia: Deputy Minister The implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)’s e-commerce commitments will help establish a large e-commerce space based on internationally accepted standards with the participation of big economies who are advanced in e-commerce, according to Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh.

Business Seafood exporters face challenging second half of 2022: conference Seafood exporters in Vietnam may find the second half of 2022 a challenging period compared to the first due to slowing global economic growth, despite a successful first half of the year, according to a conference held by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Business National promotion month to begin in mid-November Vietnam Grand Sale 2022, the annual national promotion month programme, is set to take place nationwide from November 15 to December 22.