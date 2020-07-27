Environment Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve Various research and monitoring programmes have been implemented at the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in HCM City, towards sustainable development and biodiversity protection.

Politics Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM Vietnam has been seriously implementing its commitments related to climate change at both global and regional levels, especially within the ASEAN framework, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said while addressing a teleconferenced high-level open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 24.

Environment Polluting factories not all moved out of central Hanoi The relocation of factories posing risks of pollution from residential areas was necessary and more public space should be created, heard participants at a seminar held in Hanoi on July 23.

Environment PM directs suspension of wildlife import Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 23 issued Directive 29/CT-TTg on urgent measures to tighten the management of wildlife.