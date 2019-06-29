Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc proposed an initiative to form a global network on sharing data on oceans and sea, towards a global framework on preventing marine plastic waste at a discussion on climate and environment within the framework of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29.Addressing the event, the PM emphasised impacts of climate change, environmental pollution and energy insecurity on the mankind, while calling on countries to mobilise and allocate effectively resources and fully implement commitments in the Paris Agreement on climate change.He also called for increased assistance from the international community to nations vulnerable to climate change, including the Mekong Delta region, to respond to environmental changes.He emphasised plastic waste discharged into the sea harms the maritime ecological system, and proposed countries join hands in building institutions and regulations on seas and oceans so as to control, reduce and prevent marine plastic waste.Vietnam has been calling for the involvement of whole society in fighting plastic waste, striving for zero disposable plastic use by 2025, he said.At the discussion on sustainable development, leaders affirmed to increase cooperation to implement Agenda 2030 on sustainable development and help developing countries to meet sustainable development goals on schedule, especially in poverty reduction, high-quality infrastructure, education, environment, health care and energy.At the discussion on women, they stressed gender equality and women’s empowerment play an important role in sustainable and inclusive growth.Concluding two days of discussions, the summit adopted a declaration of G20 leaders, in which they affirmed to continue cooperation and coordination in global economic issues.Later the same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage visited staff of the Vietnamese Consulate General and the Vietnamese community in Osaka. - VNA