Vietnam proposes five measures to achieve net-zero targets at 144th IPU
Vietnam presented five proposals to promote parliaments' actions to achieve net zero targets at the plenary meeting of the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-144) in Bali, Indonesia, on March 22.
Head of the Vietnamese National Assembly delegation to IPU-144 Vu Hai Ha said that first of all, countries’ parliaments should call on governments to carry out policies in climate change adaptation in a more robust and effective manner in tandem with the Paris Agreement and build a roadmap for the realisation of net-zero targets committed at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) along with intensifying supervision of the implementation of sustainable development goals, particular Goal 13 of Climate actions.
Second, parliaments should strengthen cooperation on the basis of fairness and responsibility, taking into account each country’s capacity and conditions, especially collaboration among IPU member parliaments, and between the IPU and international organisations in order to pool resources, share experience and provide technical and financial support toward raising parliaments' capacity in responding to climate change.
More developed countries need to take the lead in reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), and provide development countries with technical, financial and technological assistance to help them raise climate change adaptation capacity, the Vietnamese legislator said.
Third, parliaments need to bolster law building work, review and amend laws, allocate budget to ensure their countries' realisation of climate commitments, GHG emission reduction and net-zero targets in accordance with the capacity and development level of each country.
Fourth, the IPU should work with the Secretariat of the UN Frame Convention on Climate Change to build mechanisms for supervision and the sharing of information, experience and efficient models in implementing commitments.
Fifth, parliamentarians need to uphold their role in connecting with people and raising awareness of people and businesses of chances and long-term benefits in engaging in global initiatives on GHG reduction; encourage the development of public-private partnership, and promote enterprises’ efforts and creativity as well as support and actions of people.
The Vietnamese delegate also warned that climate change has reached an alarming level, with obvious severe impacts of climate change like sea level rise, extreme weather phenomena and drought are threatening global food security and biodiversity, and increasing poverty, unemployment, social inequality, instability and conflicts in many countries and regions in the world.
Such serious challenges require countries to solidify their commitments and take actions to reduce GHG, and follow a sustainable and inclusive green economic recovery process in the post-pandemic period, he said.
The legislator, who is head of the Vietnamese NA's Committee for External Affairs, underlined that the Vietnamese NA and Government are resolved to reduce dependence on fossil fuel, quickly raise the ratio of renewable energy and build a suitable roadmap to switch to a green, circular and low-carbon economy, thus delivering on its commitments at COP26.
Vietnam hopes to receive support and cooperation from international partners in programmes, investment projects on climate change adaptation and sustainable development, he affirmed./.