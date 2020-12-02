Vietnam provides Laos with 1,000 tonnes of rice for people hit by flooding
The General Department of State Reserves at the Ministry of Finance on December 2 directed the Department of State Reserves in the Nghe An-Ha Tinh region to deliver 1,000 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to Savanakhet province in Laos, to support natural disaster-hit people in the locality.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The rice will be transported via the Densavane border gate and handed over to the Lao side by December 5.
On behalf of Savanakhet province, Director of the provincial Department of Labour and Social Welfare Bun Lope thanked the Party, State, Government and people of Vietnam for the practical gift, which will ease the difficulties facing local people from devastating natural disasters.
The support reflects the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, especially given that central localities in Vietnam are still struggling with the impact of storms and flooding as well as COVID-19, he said.
He pledged to deliver the rice to the needy as soon as possible.
Prolonged recent rainfall has left eight districts in Savannakhet province inundated.
It is the worst flooding for 42 years in the locality which borders Vietnam’s Quang Tri province./.