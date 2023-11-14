Vietnam provides training on drug treatment, rehabilitation for Cambodia
Participants of the workshop pose for a group photo. (Source: nhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Drug-related Crimes Investigation Police Department (Department C04) under the Ministry of Public Security is running a training workshop on drug detoxification and rehabilitation for competent authorities of Cambodia from November 12-17.
At the opening ceremony, Colonel Hoang Tam Hieu, Deputy Director of the department, stressed that management of drug addicts, treatment and rehabilitation are important to reduce drug demand. For this reason, Vietnamese authorities attach importance to this work, considering it an important measure to prevent drug-related crimes, he said.
Amidst complicated drug trafficking and use in the world and the region, training has an important role to play to increase capacity and skills for competent officials, he said, affirming that cooperation between countries will support drug crime prevention target, contributing to develop a stable and prosperous society.
According to Department C04, during the training workshop, experts from the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Health, and Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Tay Ninh province will hand on their practical experience in the field to the Cambodian authorities.
Participants will also be provided with knowledge on global and regional drug trafficking and use, medical intervention for addicts, management of drug addicts and post-drug detoxification, and Vietnam’s legal policies on drug detoxification.
Major General Chhin Phoumea, Deputy Director of Cambodia’s National Authority for Combating Drugs, thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security for organizing the annual training course for the Cambodian side, adding the trainees are expected to make contributions to improving the efficiency of the prevention of drug-related crimes, and reducing the negative impact of drugs in society./.