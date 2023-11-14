Politics Vietnam highly values relations with EU member states including Portugal: NA official A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man on November 13 engaged in activities to promote the Vietnam-Portugal relations, within the framework of the visit to the European country.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President sets off for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, bilateral activities in US Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, his wife and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on November 14 to attend the 2023 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the US from November 14-17 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.