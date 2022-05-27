Society Beneficiaries of RVN-Vallet Scholarship Fund gather in French city A gathering of former Vietnamese students at the National Institute of Applied Sciences Center Val de Loire (INSA Blois) who benefited from the Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam) - Vallet (RVN-Vallet) Scholarship was held in France’s Blois city on May 26.

Society International accreditation helps to improve higher education quality Domestic and foreign experts discussed the value and benefits of international accreditation and recognition for higher education at a forum held in Hanoi on May 27.

Society Vietnam-Laos solidarity friendship year celebration in full swing The Vietnam Consulate General in the Lao northern province of Luang Prabang and the local Laos – Vietnam Friendship Association have kicked off a host of events to mark the Vietnam – Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.

Society Scholarships presented to people with disabilities in HCM City As many as 300 children with disabilities and orphans in Ho Chi Minh City were presented with scholarships and gifts on May 27 on the occasion of International Children’s Day (June 1).