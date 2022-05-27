Vietnam pushes for better legal framework against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the workshop in Hanoi on May 27. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has been pushing for legal reforms to provide suitable regulatory framework against all types of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a workshop in Hanoi on May 27.
Vietnam is pursuing consistent policies on protecting and promoting human rights, particularly basic rights to freedom stipulated in the 2013 Constitution and related legal documents, she said when delivering an opening remark at the “International Workshop on Protecting Against Violence and Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity: International and Vietnam’s Experiences” held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the UN Development Programme (UNDP).
As clearly stated in Vietnam’s candidate’s statement to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Vietnam wishes to strive through cooperation and dialogue for the goal “All human rights for all”, she noted, adding that Vietnam has accepted and carried out a number of recommendations related to combating discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
She further noted that Vietnam is studying and consulting the development of a bill on gender transformation and another on the revision of the Domestic Violence Prevention and Control Law.
The issue has grabbed public attention, given the country has seen a significant improvement in people’s awareness on violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity over the past decade, Hang stated.
Vietnamese people are becoming increasingly open-minded and have a more balanced view, so this topic has been discussed more widely and diversely in both form and content, she continued. The LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) community has become more visible in today’s society with more and more people coming out, she said.
The spokesperson moved on to highlight the significance of the event, saying it provides an opportunity to share experience and good practices and gain feedback from international partners, socio-political and non-governmental organisations, and experts in the matter.
UNDP Resident Representative Caitlin Wiesen, for her part, welcomed Vietnam’s progress and efforts in promoting LGBTI rights.
She also appreciated Vietnam’s regulatory reforms to improve LGBTI rights and expected the LGBTI community will be provided with more chances to take part in the process./.