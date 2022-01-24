Business Investors looking forward to green energy stocks in 2022 With a solid financial foundation, bright prospects in the medium and long term, stocks of renewable energy companies are attracting more and more investors.

Business French hypermarket introduces Vietnam’s cuisine, commodities A programme to promote Vietnam’s Tet culture and cuisine kicked off at Carrefour Ormesson hypermarket in Ormesson city of France.

Business Hai Phong grants investment licenses to five projects The Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on January 24 granted investment licenses to five projects in industrial parks, including three foreign-invested projects worth 140 million USD and two domestic ones valued at over 2 trillion VND (86.9 million USD).

Business RoK firm invests 200 million USD in solar power in Vietnam Nami Solar, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Nami Energy company, and SK Ecoplant, a member of the Republic of Korea’s conglomerate SK Group, sealed a joint venture deal on January 24 to pump 200 million USD into solar energy development in Vietnam.