Politics Public Security Minister receives US Trade Representative Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam received visiting US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Hanoi on February 13.

Politics Vietnam attends first int’l meeting of political parties' newspapers in Cuba A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review Asso. Prof. Dr. Vu Trong Lam attended the first international meeting of political ideological magazines and newspapers of political parties, left-wing and progressive movements in Havana, Cuba from February 10-12.

Politics NA Standing Committee approves establishment of district-, communal-level administrative units The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on February 13 gave the green light to the establishment or merger of some district- and communal-level administrative units in 10 provinces.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.