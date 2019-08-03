A rail accident that left three people dead in Binh Thuan province on July 31 (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam Railway (VNR) has issued several preventative solutions in response to the increasing number of train accidents, with 27 train accidents left 17 people dead and 23 others injured in July 2019 alone.Volunteers were mobilised to guard high-risk level crossings during the peak time of summer transportation from June 10 to July 31.VNR has asked the National Traffic Safety Committee to tighten management and prevent violations including self-opening crossings or encroaching on the railway safety corridor as well as raise awareness of people on ensuring railway safety.A report by the National Traffic Safety Committee revealed that 75 train accidents occurred in the first half of 2019, killing 53 people and injuring 30 others.The number rose 22.9 percent compared to the same period last year.Up to 78 percent of train accidents happened at self-made crossings or along the railway safety corridor.“The main cause is the neglect of road vehicle operators when crossing railways and their failure to comply with traffic safety regulations,” the report stated.Hanoi, Khanh Hoa province and Hai Duong province recorded the highest numbers of incidents, with 19, 16 and 10 cases, respectively.Vietnam’s railway network has more than 5,700 level crossings. Some 4,000 of them are illegal, accounting for 70 percent.-VNA