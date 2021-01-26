Vietnam raises petrol prices by over 300 VND per litre
Retail petrol prices rose by more than 300 VND per litre from 3 pm on January 26, the fifth increase in a row, following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Accordingly, the price of bio-fuel E5 RON92 increased by 361 VND to a maximum of 16,309 VND (0.71 USD) per litre, and RON95-III by 340 VND to no more than 17,270 VND per litre.
The prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene were pushed up by 395 VND and 350 VND to cap at 13,042 VND and 11,908 VND per litre, respectively.
Meanwhile, the price of Mazut 180CST 3.5S inched up 350 VND to 12,622 VND per kilogramme.
The two ministries said that the prices of petrol and oil on the global market increased from 5.34 to 6.45 percent in the past 15 days. They review fuel prices every 15 days to keep the domestic prices up to date with the global market.
With a view to supporting economic recovery in the nation, the ministries decided to increase expenditure for the petrol price stabilisation fund by 250 VND-1,350 VND per litre./.