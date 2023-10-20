Society Vietnam strives to raise female UN peacekeepers to 20% by 2025 Vietnam is striving to raise the rate of female officers in the country's peacekeeping force to 20% by 2025, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien told a conference in Hanoi on October 19.

Society Brick structure in Hanoi under archaeological excavation The Hanoi Museum has coordinated with the Institute of Archaeology and the People’s Committee of Dan Phuong district in excavating a brick structure in Hong Ha commune, which is believed to be an ancient tomb.

Society Wartime bomb safely disposed in Lao Cai province The Military Command of Bao Yen district in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 19 removed a 350-kilogramme bomb left from wartime in Bao Ha commune, and destroyed it safely.

Society Lao Cai, RoK bolster training cooperation Lao Cai College in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 19 signed a cooperation agreement with Korea Polytechnic University IV of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to improve the former’s education and human resources quality.