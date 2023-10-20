Vietnam ranks 59th globally in remote work climate
Vietnam is ranked 59th in the 2023 Global Remote Work Index (GRWI), which evaluates the potential of 108 countries to qualify as top destinations for telecommuting.
Vietnam has received good assessments for its internet quality, digital infrastructure, and breakthroughs in digital government. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is ranked 59th in the 2023 Global Remote Work Index (GRWI), which evaluates the potential of 108 countries to qualify as top destinations for telecommuting.
The Southeast Asian nation has received good assessments for its internet quality, digital infrastructure, and breakthroughs in digital government.
GRWI traditionally measures the three main dimensions of cybersecurity, economics, and infrastructure. The criterion of social safety is a new feature this year in a bid to ensure the quality of remote work.
According to the 2023 index, Denmark is the best countries for telecommuting, followed closely by the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and Sweden.
Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore, respectively ranked 17th, 22nd, 28th, are the top three destinations in Asia./.