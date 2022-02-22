With an overall score of 51.82 out of 100, Vietnam ranked 6th in ASEAN. This is the first year its score has surpassed the global average of 47.42.

The evaluation and construction of the index are based on many factors such as human resources training, technology, application, and especially the emergence of a national strategy on AI.

The report highlighted the importance of national AI strategies, stating that Indonesia and Vietnam have both released their own strategy and scored the maximum point in the 2021 vision.

Thirty percent of the countries in the rankings have a national AI strategy, and 9 percent confirm that they are working towards one.

Vietnam sets out ambitions to become one of the leading countries in the region in AI research, development and application./.

VNA