Environment Japan ready to assist Vietnam in natural disaster preparedness A delegation of the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development had a working visit to Japan from November 30 – December 4 to learn the host country’s experiences in coping with super Typhoon Hagibis, especially in the dyke management.

Environment Conference looks at ways to improve forest resources protection It is forecast that climate change will increase the risk of forest fires next year, therefore concerned organisations should be vigilant and prepare for fire prevention and control.

Environment 3rd Wildlife Protection Awards honors law enforcement officials, teams The non-governmental organisation Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) held a ceremony on December 2 to honour individuals and collectives in the field of law enforcement with outstanding contributions in wildlife protection.

Environment MoNRE announces indicators for environmental supervision The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment announced it had issued a set of environmental indicators to evaluate results of environmental protection nationwide.