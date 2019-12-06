Vietnam ranks sixth in Global Climate Risk Index
Vietnam is one of the six countries most vulnerable to climate change, said a report released by Germanwatch – a German environmental organisation.
According to the Global Climate Risk Index 2020 (CRI) report announced at the ongoing 25th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Madrid, Spain, Vietnam has worsened from 9th spot in the CRI 2019, which reviewed 1998 to 2017, to 6th in 2018 on the global vulnerability ladder.
Over the last two decades, Vietnam reported 226 extreme weather events, killing on average 285.80 people per year and causing annual economic losses of 2 billion USD per year, the report said.
Puerto Rico remains the top of the list, while Myanmar and Haiti make up the top three. They are followed by the Philippines, Pakistan and Vietnam.
The Germanwatch Global Climate Risk Index is an analysis based on one of the most reliable data sets available on the impacts of extreme weather events and associated socio-economic data. The Germanwatch Climate Risk Index 2020 is the 15th edition of the report. Its aim is to contextualise ongoing climate policy debates – especially international climate negotiations – looking at real-world impacts over the last year and last 20 years./.