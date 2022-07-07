Politics Vietnam, Laos foster security cooperation Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam had a meeting with Lao Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Vanthong Kongmany in Hanoi on July 7.

Politics Public security, judicial sectors’ ideas collected to build rule-of-law socialist state President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a working session with the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Justice on July 7 to collect ideas to complete a draft strategy on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist state until 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Politics Measures taken to support Vietnamese citizens facing difficulties in Cambodia: Spokeswoman Various measures have been taken to protect and support Vietnamese citizens facing difficulties in Cambodia, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press conference on July 7 while answering reporters’ questions regarding the situation of Vietnamese workers being forced to work in the neighbouring country.

Society Spokeswoman highlights need to raise citizens’ awareness of foreign countries’ laws, customs The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) has contacted the Korean National Police Agency to verify information about 33 Vietnamese citizens detained in the RoK and requested the Korean side to ensure their legitimate rights and interests, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.