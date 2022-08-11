Business Countries, major groups seek investment opportunities in Da Nang Major groups and countries worldwide want to invest in the central city of Da Nang as the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, who is also Chairman of the National Border Committee, said on August 11.

Business Petrol prices further down Fuel prices were reduced in the latest review on August 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the fifth consecutive time and the fourth significant drop.

Business Hoa Binh province’s longan exported to EU The first batch of longan grown in Xuan Thuy commune, Kim Boi district, the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh, was shipped to the European Union (EU) on August 11.