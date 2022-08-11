Vietnam ready to discuss economic issues with US: spokeswoman
Steel pipes produced in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is ready to keep frequent contact with the US to deal with emerging issues, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on August 11 regarding an official US launch of an anti-circumvention investigation into steel pipe imported from Vietnam.
Speaking at the ministry’s regular press briefing, Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang noted the Vietnam - US comprehensive partnership has recorded progress in all areas in the recent past, including economy, trade and investment.
Vietnam is the leading Southeast Asian trade partner of the US, which in turn is the second biggest trade partner of Vietnam. Bilateral trade surpassed 110 billion USD in 2021.
She stressed that Vietnam highly welcomes the policy of promoting economic, trade, and investment ties with the US on the basis of freedom, equality, mutual benefit, and conformity with bilateral agreements and WTO regulations.
Vietnam is ready to maintain frequent contact with the US via existing mechanisms such as the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement to deal with emerging issues in a timely manner and enhance bilateral economic, trade and investment relations for the sake of the two countries’ enterprises and people, Hang noted.
“In that spirit, we are ready and wish the US to discuss this issue with us,” the spokeswoman added./.