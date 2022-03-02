Politics Planning work needs breakthrough change in mindset: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised the need for breakthrough changes in the mindset and strategic vision in planning work while addressing an online national conference on March 2.

Politics Australia’s Victoria welcomes Vietnamese localities, businesses: leaders Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh paid an official visit to Victoria from February 28 to March 2, with a hope to strengthen ties between Vietnamese localities and the Australian state.

Politics Vietnam calls for dialogue, protection of civilians at UNGA's special session on Ukraine Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has called on parties involved in the Russia-Ukraine tensions to exercise restraint, stop the use of force, resume dialogue, and seek long-term solutions to differences.

Politics French ship pays courtesy visit to Khanh Hoa The Vendémiaire of the French Navy arrived at Cam Ranh International Port of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on March 1, starting its courtesy visit to the province until March 5.