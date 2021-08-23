Health HCM City to test all residents for COVID-19 during social distancing Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the acceleration of quick and massive COVID-19 testing, especially for all residents in Ho Chi Minh City during the time social distancing measures are in place, in a bid to promptly detect new infections and curb the spread of the pandemic.

Health Additional 3,000 medical staff to arrive in HCM City, southern COVID-19 hotspots Additional 3,000 medical staff from different medical schools and localities have begun to depart for Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Long An and Dong Nai - the country's current major COVID-19 hotspots - to support the localities in COVID-19 testing and treatment activities, according to Nguyen Hong Son, head of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Organisation and Personnel.

Health Vietnam, Czech Republic intensify health collaboration The Czech Republic plans to deliver 250,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 to Vietnam this week, and decides to transfer additional 500,000 doses to the Southeast Asian country, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech has stated.