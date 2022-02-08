Politics NA Chairman sends congratulations to Iraqi counterpart Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a letter of congratulations to Mohammed al-Halbousi on his election as Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.

Politics Vietnam, RoK target comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership The upcoming official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son is expected to contribute to fostering relations between Vietnam and the RoK, towards a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung has said.

Politics Party Central Committee’s Secretariat reviews Tet organisation Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on February 8 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to review the organisation of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Politics Book collection on Party’s ideological foundation debuts The National Political Publishing House has released a collection of more than 160 book titles on the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s ideological foundation.