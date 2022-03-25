Vietnam records 108,979 new COVID-19 on March 25
A total 108,979 cases of COVID-19, including 22 imported ones, were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 24 to 4pm March 25, down 11,035 from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
(Photo: VNA)
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 10,803 cases, down 1,682 from the previous day. It was followed by Phu Tho with 4,555 cases, Nghe An with 4,023, and Yen Bai with 3,997.
Besides, the northern provinces of Hoa Binh, Bac Giang and Vinh Phuc added 22,392, 20,005 cases and 10,125 cases, respectively, to the national caseload, after verifying information.
The national tally reached 8,761,252.
On March 25, 175,540 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the number of recovered patients so far to 5,001,564.
There are 3,889 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 51 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,196, equal to 0.5 percent of the total caseload.
By March 24, the country had injected 204,566,009 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.
