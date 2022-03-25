Health Vietnam provided with 7 million USD worth of innovative drug for haemophilia The World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH) has provided Vietnam with an additional 5,670 vials of Emicizumab, worth over 161 billion VND (7.04 million USD), for the treatment of haemophilia, according to the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

Health COVID-19: 186,137 patients given all clear on March 22 A total 186,137 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on March 22, raising the number of recovered patients so far to 4,468,805, according to the Ministry of Health.

Videos Vietnam - A global leader in COVID-19 vaccination coverage Nearly 100 percent of Vietnam’s population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, placing the country among the top 6 globally in terms of vaccination rates. With such coverage, Vietnam is now able to reopen its doors to economic and tourism activities.