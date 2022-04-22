Vietnam records 11,160 COVID-19 new cases
A total 11,160 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 22, down 869 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
A student gets vaccianted against COVID-19 in Tra Vinh province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 11,160 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 22, down 869 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 980 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 761 and Bac Giang with 539.
The national tally reached 10,544,324.
A total 2,338 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 22, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,079,265.
There are 822 patients needing breathing support, while an additional seven deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,998, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By April 21, the country had injected 211,284,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.