Health HCM City upgrades information retrieval system on COVID-19 patients The national technology centre for COVID-19 prevention and control, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Departments of Health, and Information and Communications, has upgraded the information retrieval system on COVID-19 patients serving demand from their families.

Health Ministry of Health allows distribution of 30,000 Remdesivir vials The Ministry of Health on August 21 allowed the distribution of 30,000 more vials of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients in a number of localities.

Health COVID-19: Daily infections surpass 11,000 The Ministry of Health reported 11,321 new COVID-19 infections, including 22 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 18pm on August 21, a record high figure since the start of the outbreak in Vietnam.

Health Ho Chi Minh City receives 10 mobile COVID-19 testing vehicles Representatives of Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB) and Van Thinh Phat Group on August 20 presented 10 mobile COVID-19 testing vehicles to the health sector of Ho Chi Minh City.