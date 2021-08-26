Health PM inspects pandemic prevention and control in HCM City Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, inspected pandemic prevention and control work in several areas in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26.

Health Donacoop to import 15 million doses of Pfizer vaccine General Director of Dong Nai Union of General Agricultural Service Cooperatives (Donacoop) Bui Thanh Truc said that Donacoop has finalised an agreement with Pfizer to import about 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the US partner has prepared enough vaccine supply for Donacoop.

Health Italy grants 801,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam The Italian Government on August 25 decided to present Vietnam with 801,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via the COVAX Facility to aid the nation’s fight against the pandemic.