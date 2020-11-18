Health Vietnam reports two new imported COVID-19 cases Two Vietnamese people, both returning from abroad, were confirmed as new COVID-19 patients between 6am and 6pm on November 16, raising the total infections to 1,283.

Health Vietnam enters 75th day free of COVID-19 community infections As of 6am on November 16, Vietnam went through 75 consecutive days without COVID-19 infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.