Vietnam records 12 new imported COVID-19 cases on Nov. 18
Repartriated overseas Vietnamese enter a quarantine site in Hoa Binh province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 12 new imported COVID-19 cases on November 18 who were put into quarantine right after their arrival in the country.
The new patients, all Vietnamese, brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vietnam to 1,300, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among those, 691 are domestically-transmitted cases, including 551 infections related to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang since July 25.
Vietnam has to date gone through 77 consecutive days without transmissions in the community.
The subcommittee for treatment reported that as many as 1,124 COVID-19 patients have been successfully treated while the number of death related to the disease is still kept at 35.
Of the patients undergoing treatment, eight people tested negative for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 others twice and 15 thrice. There are now no patients in critical conditions.
A total of 16,399 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 206 in hospitals, 15,308 in other concentrated quarantine establishments and 885 at their residences./.