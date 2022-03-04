Health Additional 164,596 COVID-19 cases reported on March 9 Vietnam recorded 164,596 new COVID-19 cases, including 20 imported infections, in the past 24 hours to 4pm on March 9, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health One-year COVID-19 vaccination: successful “shield” campaign After one year implementing the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Vietnam has administered nearly 198.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on people living in the country, becoming one of the six countries with the highest vaccination coverage in the world.