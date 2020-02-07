Health WHO lauds Vietnam's efforts in isolating new coronavirus WHO representative in Vietnam, Dr. Kidong Park, has lauded Vietnam's efforts in isolating new coronavirus, saying it demonstrates that Vietnam has a very strong infection laboratory system.

Health Vietnam Red Cross Society launches anti-nCoV campaign The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) on February 7 launched a campaign to bolster public awareness of the prevention against the acute respiratory disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus (nCoV).

Health Infographic Coronavirus cases top 31,480 As many as 31,481 people have now been infected by the novel coronavirus.