Vietnam records 14 more imported COVID-19 cases
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam on July 6 evening confirmed 14 more cases positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and all of them are imported and quarantined upon arrival, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new patients, including 12 males and two females, returned home from Bangladesh via Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on July 3 and were immediately put into quarantine at a military camp in Bim Son town, the central province of Thanh Hoa.
At present, they are being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh, Hanoi.
By 6pm on July 6, Vietnam recorded a total of 369 COVID-19 infections, including 229 imported ones. The country has gone through 81 consecutive days without local transmissions.
On the same day, two patients were declared fully recovered, raising the total recoveries to 342 or 92.7 percent. They are Patient 239, who is a 22-year-old Vietnamese man, and Patient 91, the British pilot.
Currently 12,291 people who had contact with COVID-19 patients and returned home from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined either at hospitals, concentrated establishments or at home./.