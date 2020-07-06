Health No new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam on July 5 Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on July 5, meaning the country has gone through 80 consecutive days without community infections, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

