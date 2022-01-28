Vietnam records 14,929 new COVID-19 cases on January 28
Vietnam reported an additional 14,929 COVID-19 infections, including 37 imported cases, on January 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
Vietnam reports an additional 14,929 COVID-19 infections. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported an additional 14,929 COVID-19 infections, including 37 imported cases, on January 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
The capital city of Hanoi again recorded the highest number of daily transmissions nationwide, with 2,885 cases.
Among the new cases, 10,422 new transmissions were detected in the community.
Total cases since the start of the pandemic now stand at 2,218,137, of which 2,211,243 are the result of the fourth wave that started in late April 2021.
Behind Hanoi, northern Bac Ninh province recorded 1,013 cases and central Da Nang city logged 886 infections.
The number of COVID-19 related fatalities announced on the day was 141.
The country’s COVID-19 death toll is now 37,432 cases, about 1.7 percent of the total infections.
There are 4,147 COVID-19 patients nationwide in serious condition, with 533 requiring invasive ventilation and 18 on life support.
A further 4,633 patients were given the all-clear on January 28, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,950,244.
A total of 785,008 doses of vaccine were administered in Vietnam on the same day.
More than 74 million people in the country have now been fully inoculated, while around 79 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine. 27 million people have been boosted with a third dose./.
The capital city of Hanoi again recorded the highest number of daily transmissions nationwide, with 2,885 cases.
Among the new cases, 10,422 new transmissions were detected in the community.
Total cases since the start of the pandemic now stand at 2,218,137, of which 2,211,243 are the result of the fourth wave that started in late April 2021.
Behind Hanoi, northern Bac Ninh province recorded 1,013 cases and central Da Nang city logged 886 infections.
The number of COVID-19 related fatalities announced on the day was 141.
The country’s COVID-19 death toll is now 37,432 cases, about 1.7 percent of the total infections.
There are 4,147 COVID-19 patients nationwide in serious condition, with 533 requiring invasive ventilation and 18 on life support.
A further 4,633 patients were given the all-clear on January 28, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,950,244.
A total of 785,008 doses of vaccine were administered in Vietnam on the same day.
More than 74 million people in the country have now been fully inoculated, while around 79 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine. 27 million people have been boosted with a third dose./.