Vietnam records 15 new COVID-19 cases on March 12 evening
A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 15 new COVID-19 infections on March 12 evening, including two cases in northern Hai Duong province and 13 imported, the Ministry of Health has said.
The two cases in Hai Duong province are workers of the Vietnam Poyun Electronics Co. Ltd. in Chi Linh city. Both of them had been previously put under quarantine and are now treated at a COVID-19 treatment hospital in Hai Duong.
Meanwhile, the 13 imported cases have been quarantined upon their arrival in northern Quang Ninh province and the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Thap.
The new infections brought the total number of COVID-19 patients detected in Vietnam so far to 2,550, including 1,592 domestically-transmitted cases. Up to 899 domestically-transmitted cases have been reported since the third wave of outbreak hit the country on January 27.
The Treatment Subcommittee said 38 patients have been declared to recover from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,086. The death toll related to the pandemic remained at 35.
Among active patients undergoing treatment across the country, 48 tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 48 twice and 91 thrice.
There are 44,540 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 497 in hospitals, 15,065 in state-designated establishments and 28,978 at their residences./.