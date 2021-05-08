Vietnam records 15 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases
A medical worker takes sample for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Fifteen new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases were detected in Vietnam in the past 12 hours to 6 am on May 8, reported the Ministry of Health (MoH).
The new infections included one case discovered in the capital city of Hanoi and the others in northern Bac Ninh province.
With these new patients, the total number of COVID-19 infections in Vietnam amounted to 3,152, including 1,746 domestic cases. Of which, 176 cases were found since the latest wave of outbreaks hit the country on April 27.
According to the MoH’s Medical Service Administration, 2,560 patients were given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, while the death toll was still kept at 35.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 24 tested negative to the virus once, 12 twice and 38 thrice.
As many as 42,293 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 685 in hospitals, 22,810 in concentrated quarantine establishments and 18,998 at their places of residence.
On May 7, an additional 54,130 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, raising the total number to 801,957. They are mostly frontline medical workers, members of local steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control, and members of police and military forces.
People are advised to strictly follow the MoH’s 5K message: khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations), take personal protective measures, and avoid travel to high-risk areas such as entertainment venues, cinemas, bars, and karaoke parlours./.
