Vietnam records 16 imported COVID-19 cases on April 14 evening
A medical worker is preparing to give a vaccine shot to an officer in Military Region 2 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 16 imported cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 14, raising the national count to 2,733, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases include one Indian expert, one American expert and 14 Vietnamese citizens who were sent to quarantine right upon their arrival.
Meanwhile, 2,445 COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 16 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 18 twice and 18 thrice.
A total 38,743 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country.
The Health Ministry continues to urge all people to follow the 5K motto – Khau trang (wearing facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfecting) – Khoang cach (keeping distance) – Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (making medical declaration), in order to live safely amid the pandemic./.