Vietnam is working to soon develop its own home-made COVID-19 vaccines, a representative from the Health Ministry told a meeting of the standing board of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 14.

As of 5pm on April 13, there were only nine COVID-19 patients still under treatment in the northern province of Hai Duong, which was the country's biggest pandemic hotspot in the latest resurgence that began on January 27.

Seven imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 13, raising the national count to 2,714, according to the Health Ministry.

The Health Department of the southern province of Binh Duong has submitted to the provincial People's Committee the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for local people.