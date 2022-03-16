Health PM urges accelerating vaccination of booster shot for those aged 18 and above Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested the Ministry of Health to direct centrally-run cities and provinces to accelerate the vaccination of the booster shot against COVID-19 for people aged 18 and above.

Health COVID-19: new cases drop by over 89,300 on March 15 A total 175,468 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 14 to 4pm March 15, including 15 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam hits milestone of 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Vietnam on March 13 crossed the mark of 200 million COVID-19 vaccines administered, just over a year since the ‘historic inoculation campaign’ was launched on March 8 last year.