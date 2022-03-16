Vietnam records 180,558 new COVID-19 cases on March 16
Collecting swab samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 180,558 cases of COVID-19, including six imported ones, in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 15 to 4pm March 16, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 26,220 cases, followed by Nghe An with 10,797 and Vinh Phuc with 8,875.
Besides, the northern province of Nghe An supplemented 56,827 cases, and the north central province of Thanh Hoa added 30,155 cases to the national caseload after verifying information.
The national tally reached 6,820,458.
There are 4,210 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 62 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 41,607.
A total 167,163 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,547,488.
By March 15, the country had injected 200,729,854 doses of vaccines./.