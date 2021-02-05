Vietnam records 19 new COVID-19 cases within community
Vietnam detected 19 cases of COVID-19 in the community over the past 12 hours to 18:00 on February 5, bringing the national count to 1,976, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Medical workers take samples from residents at an apartment building in Hanoi for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam detected 19 cases of COVID-19 in the community over the past 12 hours to 18:00 on February 5, bringing the national count to 1,976, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the tally, 1,087 are locally transmitted.
Among the latest patients, one is in Hanoi, 12 in Hai Duong province, two in Quang Ninh province, three in Dien Bien province and one in Ha Giang province.
The Hanoi patient, numbered 1958, had close contact with Patient No. 1814 who is linked to the cluster in Chi Linh city, the northern province of Hai Duong.
Among the Hai Duong patients, two are workers at an industrial park in Chi Linh and have been quarantined, eight are related to the Chi Linh Industrial Park and two are linked to the hotspot in Cam Giang district.
The two patients in Quang Ninh, two of the three patients in Dien Bien and the Ha Giang patient are linked clusters in Hai Duong.
As many as 1,465 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam have been given the all-clear. The fatalities stand at 35.
Of the active patients, 10 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, three twice and two thrice.
More than 80,110 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under health monitoring nationwide.
The Ministry of Health on February 5 sent experts to the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien to help the locality in the pandemic combat./.
