Health MoH urges strict disease monitoring, faster COVID-19 vaccinations The Ministry of Health (MoH) has demanded stricter disease prevention and accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations in a document recently sent to provincial-level administrations, epidemiology and Pasteur institutes, and hospitals nationwide.

Health Infographic Face mask mandates in Vietnam The Ministry of Health has issued a guidance on the wearing of masks in public places for COVID-19 prevention and control, clarifying to who and where it is a must.