Vietnam records 2,479 cases reported on September 17
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 2,479 new COVID-19 infections on September 16, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections lifted the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 11,456,558.
On the same day, 69,654 patients were declared to be free from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,578,390. Meanwhile, there are 153 patients needing breathing support.
Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 43,138, as one fatality was logged on September 17.
More than 259.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.