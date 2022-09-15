Health Medicine, equipment shortage must be avoided: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 13 stressed the need to remove all obstacles in bidding and procurement of medicine, medical equipment and bio-products within this month so as to avoid the disruption in their supply caused by administrative procedures, legal problems or a lack of responsibility among public officials.

Health PM chairs national meeting on COVID-19 prevention, control Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 13 chaired the 17th meeting of the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, which gathered participants from the 63 provinces and cities across the country.

Health New anti-pandemic media campaign launched A new media campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic for the “new normal” was launched by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Hanoi on September 12, aiming to promote the theme “For a strong and healthy Vietnam”.