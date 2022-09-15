Vietnam records 2,963 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 15
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An additional 2,963 COVID-19 cases were logged on September 15, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections raised the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 11,450,999.
The same day, 55,181 patients were declared to be free from the disease, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,448,813.
Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 43,137, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, after five fatalities were recorded on the day.
More than 259.05 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.