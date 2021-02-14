Vietnam records 33 new COVID-19 cases on February 14 evening
Medical workers take samples from people for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on February 14 evening, including 31 infections in the northern province of Hai Duong and two others in the capital city of Hanoi.
The new cases brought the total number of infections in Vietnam to 2,228, including 1,330 domestically-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among the locally-infected cases, there are 637 patients detected since the latest outbreaks hit the northern region on January 27.
The treatment subcommittee said three more patients have been given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,534, while the number of deaths related to the disease remained at 35.
Among the active patients, 39 tested negative for the virus once, 12 twice and nine others thrice.
As many as 152,690 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined, including 683 in hospitals, 18,232 in state-designated establishments and the remaining 133,775 at home./.
