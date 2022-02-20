Health Australia completes commitment to share 7.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with Vietnam Australia has delivered 3.6 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam over recent weeks through a procurement agreement with UNICEF and in partnership with Vietnam's Ministry of Health, according to a press release from the Australian Embassy on February 19.

Health Careful preparations needed for COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11: Experts The plan to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 must be made carefully and thoroughly, experts stressed at a seminar held by the Government online portal on February 18.

Health COVID-19: Daily caseload hits 42,439 on Feb 18 The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the past 24 hours to 4pm February 18 to a record 42,439, including 12 imported ones, up 6,237 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.