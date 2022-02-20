Vietnam records 47,200 new COVID-19 cases on February 20
Vietnam confirmed 47,200 new COVID-19 cases on February 20, including eight imported infections.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi 20 (VNA) - Vietnam confirmed 47,200 new COVID-19 cases on February 20, including eight imported infections, according to the Ministry of Health.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections nationwide with 5,102 cases, followed by northern Bac Ninh province with 2,360 and northern Phu Tho province with 1,981.
The national case tally has now reached 2,787,493 since the start of the pandemic.
There are 2,347 patients in critical condition while an additional 78 deaths were recorded, taking the number of COVID-related fatalities to 39,501.
A total of 613,414 patients were given the all-clear on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,281,434.
As many as 191,368,265 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide so far./.
