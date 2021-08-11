Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam documented an additional 4,802 new COVID-19 infections, including ten imported, from 6:30pm on August 10 to 6am on August 11, raising the national count to 232,937, according to the Ministry of Health.



Of the new 4,792 domestic cases, Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam’s largest COVID-19 hotspot - still recorded the biggest number with 2,128 cases, followed by its neighbouring province of Binh Duong (936), Long An (515), and Dong Nai (428).



As many as 1,135 cases were detected in the community.



As of August 11 morning, the nation logged 2,377 imported and 230,560 domestic infections. The number of recoveries stood at 80,348.



Among patients under treatment, 491 are being cared for in ICU, while 20 are treated with the support of ECMO.



The number of infections since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit Vietnam on April 27 reached 228,990, with 75,920 patients given the all-clear.



To date, Vietnam has administered 11,341,864 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 1,036,102 people have received two full shots./.