Testing for COVID-19 in Buon Ma Thuot (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health reported an additional 9,605 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 17, including 10 imported and 9,595 domestic cases.

The new infections were found in Ho Chi Minh City with 3,559 cases, Binh Duong 3,332, Long An 581, Tien Giang 411, Dong Nai 298, Can Tho 172, Dong Thap 170, Khanh Hoa 139, Da Nang 124, Tay Ninh 88, Tra Vinh and Ba Ria – Vung Tau each 79, Vinh Long 76, Phu Yen 71, Hanoi 61, Binh Thuan 55, Soc Trang 44, An Giang 33, Kien Giang 31, Gia Lai 26, Dak Lak 24, Bac Ninh 20, Ha Tinh 19, Nghe An 16, Binh Dinh and Thanh Hoa each 12, Ninh Thuan and Quang Nam each 11, Ben Tre 10, Quang Ngai and Quang Tri each 5, Lao Cai 4, Bac Lieu, Lang Son, Lam Dong and Binh Phuoc each 3, Ca Mau 2, Thai Binh, Thai Nguyen and Thua Thien-Hue each 1.



Since the pandemic hit the country, Vietnam has recorded 293,301 cases, ranking 77th out of 222 countries and territories. There are 2,983 infections on average per 1 million people, placing Vietnam 171st out of 222 countries and territories.



During the fourth pandemic wave since April 27, there have been 289,276 cases, 108,534 of them have been given all-clear from the virus.



Six out of 62 cities and provinces have gone through 14 consecutive days without new cases, including Quang Ninh, Bac Kan, Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau, Hoa Binh and Hai Phong.

Ho Chi Minh City has led other cities and provinces in the number of infections with 156,386 cases. It was followed by Binh Duong with 49,833, Long An 15,579, Dong Nai 14,502 and Bac Giang 5,795.

Also on August 17, as many as 4,331 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 111,308, while 331 cases were reported dead, including 285 in Ho Chi Minh City, 12 in Binh Duong, 9 in Long An, 7 in Tien Giang, 6 in Dong Nai, 4 in Can Tho, 3 in Dong Thap, and each one in Ben Tre, Binh Dinh, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa and Vinh Long.



As of August 17, the country recorded 6,472 deaths from the disease, or 2.2 percent of the total infections and equivalent to the world’s average.

In the past 24 hours, up to 167,734 tests for 644,262 people were conducted. Since April 27, 24,442,316 people have tested for the virus.

On August 16, as many as 592,106 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given to people, bringing the total to 15,271,562, including 13,869,728 first and 1,401,834 second shots./.