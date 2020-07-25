Vietnam records another imported COVID-19 case
Vietnam reported another imported COVID-19 case on July 25 afternoon, bringing the national total to 417, according to the National Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of the pandemic.
The quarantine area at Da Nang city's Hospital C, where the 416th case visited to have check-up on July 20, before he was confirmed as a patient of COVID-19 on July 25 (Photo: VNA)
The latest, a 5-year-old girl, arrived at Can Tho airport on July 9 from Russia. She was quarantined right after her arrival, and is now treated in Bac Lieu province.
Earlier the same day, Vietnam reported another case of the disease. The 57-year-old man is now treated at the Da Nang Hospital in the central city of the same name.
Of the total in Vietnam, 276 cases are imported and quarantined right after their arrival.
As many as 365 patients have been given the all-clear of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the pandemic, while the rest are being treated at medical establishments across the country. No deaths have so far been recorded.
There are currently 11,815 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions being quarantined, including 147 at hospitals, 10,993 at other facilities, and 675 at home./.