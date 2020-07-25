Health Da Nang authorities meet on COVID-19 prevention and control Authorities of the central city of Da Nang met on July 24 to discuss COVID-19 prevention and control, after one suspected case was reported in the locality.

Health Deputy PM orders preparedness for new COVID-19 developments Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, on July 24 urged all competent forces to remain vigilant and stand ready to cope with new developments of the pandemic.

Health One suspect case of COVID-19 reported in Da Nang Da Nang has recorded one suspect case of COVID-19 which is a 57-year-old man who has stayed only in this central city over the past month, the Ministry of Health said on July 24.