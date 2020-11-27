Vietnam records eight imported cases of COVID-19 on November 27
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Eight new cases of COVID-19 were detected among those who entered Vietnam from other countries on November 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new imported cases brought the national count to 1,339 as of 6pm on November 27.
They include two Russians coming to Vietnam on flight QH9195 which landed in Cam Ranh airport (Khanh Hoa province) on November 24, and one Japanese expert who arrived in Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City on November 25.
The remaining five are Vietnamese citizens returning home from Russia, the UK, and France.
The same day, four COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recovered to 1,170. The number of fatalities remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, eight have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 12 twice and 11 thrice.
Meanwhile, 15,994 people are under health monitoring, with 184 at hospitals, 14,935 at concentrated quarantine facilities and 875 at home or their accommodations./.