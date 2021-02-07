Vietnam records four COVID-19 case on February 7 morning
Vietnam recorded four locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours as of 6am on February 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Health quarantine measure imposed on Tan Truong commune, Cam Giang district, Hai Duong province. (Source: VNA)
Of the new cases, three were in northern Hai Duong province - the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot, and one in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.
The country has recorded 1,985 SARS-CoV-2 infections so far. Of the total, 1,095 were locally-transmitted cases.
According to the Treatment Sub-committee under National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 1,468 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Thirty- five died from complications related to the disease.
Among the patients still under treatment, ten have tested negative for the virus one, three twice, and two thrice.
There are 83,104 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or coming from the pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present./.